BrightLearn - A Nation of Farmers: Defeating the Food Crisis on American Soil by Sharon Astyk and Aaron Newton

In "A Nation of Farmers: Defeating the Food Crisis on American Soil," Sharon Astyk and Aaron Newton challenge the pervasive "Big Lie" that humanity is incapable of making radical, necessary changes to address global crises. Drawing on historical examples of societal transformation, they argue that ordinary people have the power to reimagine and rebuild systems, particularly the broken global food system. The authors highlight the 2008 food crisis, driven by biofuels, rising meat consumption and fossil fuel dependency, which left millions hungry and destabilized nations. They critique industrial agriculture's reliance on cheap energy and advocate for a return to small-scale, sustainable farming and local food systems, inspired by Cuba's post-Soviet agricultural revolution. The book calls for a new agrarian democracy, urging individuals to grow their own food, cook from scratch and advocate for policies that support sustainable agriculture. Ultimately, "A Nation of Farmers" is a hopeful manifesto, envisioning a future where communities are deeply connected to their food, each other and the land, fostering resilience and justice in the face of global challenges.









For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.