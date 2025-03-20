BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - A Nation of Farmers: Defeating the Food Crisis on American Soil by Sharon Astyk and Aaron Newton
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
271 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
219 views • 6 months ago

In "A Nation of Farmers: Defeating the Food Crisis on American Soil," Sharon Astyk and Aaron Newton challenge the pervasive "Big Lie" that humanity is incapable of making radical, necessary changes to address global crises. Drawing on historical examples of societal transformation, they argue that ordinary people have the power to reimagine and rebuild systems, particularly the broken global food system. The authors highlight the 2008 food crisis, driven by biofuels, rising meat consumption and fossil fuel dependency, which left millions hungry and destabilized nations. They critique industrial agriculture's reliance on cheap energy and advocate for a return to small-scale, sustainable farming and local food systems, inspired by Cuba's post-Soviet agricultural revolution. The book calls for a new agrarian democracy, urging individuals to grow their own food, cook from scratch and advocate for policies that support sustainable agriculture. Ultimately, "A Nation of Farmers" is a hopeful manifesto, envisioning a future where communities are deeply connected to their food, each other and the land, fostering resilience and justice in the face of global challenges.



For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy