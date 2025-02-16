Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation (16 February 2025)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, the units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted damage on manpower and materiel of an air assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a national guard brigade close to Volchansk (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 30 troops, an armoured personnel carrier, two motor vehicles, and an artillery gun.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Russian troops hit manpower and materiel of six mechanised brigades, a tank brigade, an assault brigade, an air assault brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the AFU, two territorial defence brigades near Zagoruikovka, Boguslavka, Figolevka, Petropavlovka, Kutkovka, Kupyansk, Monachinovka, Kolodeznoye (Kharkov region), Drobyshevo, and Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 165 troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, and three field artillery guns including two foreign-made pieces.

▫️The Yug Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line. The Group's units engaged formations of to two mechanised brigades, an infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade of the AFU, a marine brigade and a territorial defence brigade near Serebryanka, Pereyezdnoye, Dolgaya Balka, Kleban Byk, Konstantinovka, Chasov Yar, Ulakly (Donetsk People's Republic), and Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 180 troops, four pickup trucks, and an electronic warfare station. Two depots of ammunition and logistics were neutralised.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line. Russian formations damaged manpower and materiel of three mechanised brigades, an airmobile brigade, an air assault brigade, two jaeger brigades, an assault brigade, an assault regiment of the AFU, and a national guard brigade near Kotlino, Krasnoarmeysk, Peschanoye, Andreyevka, Uspenovka, Ulyanovka, Zverevo, Udachnoye, and Novoaleksandrovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy lost up to 475 troops, a U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier,a UK-made Mastiff armoured vehicle, eight motor vehicles, and four field artillery guns.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defences. Four mechanised brigades, an air assault brigade of the AFU, a marine brigade, and two territorial defence brigades were hit near Razliv, Burlatskoye, Komar, Novoselka, Konstantiopol (Donetsk People's Republic), and Gulyaypole (Zaporozhye region).

The enemy losses amounted to more than 155 troops, a tank, an armoured fighting vehicle, a motor vehicle, and five field artillery guns.

▫️The units of the Dnepr Group of Forces defeated formations of three coastal defence brigades of the AFU and a territorial defence brigade close to Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region), Dneprovskoye, Ponyatovka, Verovka, and Kachkarovka (Kherson region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 20 troops and five motor vehicles. One materiel depot was destroyed.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack UAVs, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged the infrastructure of military airfields, assembly workshop of unmanned aerial vehicles, an energy facility supporting the Ukranian Defence industry enterprises as well as clusters of enemy manpower and hardware in 141 areas.

▫️Air defence systems shot down two U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles and 50 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 653 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 43,522 unmanned aerial vehicles, 594 anti-aircraft missile systems, 21,473 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,517 MLRS combat vehicles, 21,756 field artillery guns and mortars, and 31,726 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.