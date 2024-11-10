WARNING: BANKS ARE FAILING AGAIN! - Your Money Is Not Insured & It's Not Safe!

BUY GOLD HERE:

Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales of First National Bullion about the continued collapse of banks across the board including Oklahoma based bank First National Bank Of Lindsay (not related to First National Bullion).

In the case of First National of Lindsay, only half of uninsured deposits were covered by the FDIC. We're seeing the FDIC cover less and less with each passing bank collapse as the system that's been entirely papered over for a decade and a half crumbles.

Most banks have less than 1% cash to deposit ratio making them insolvent. Now, banks aren't getting bailed out anymore. They're being further centralized into major corporate entities as the Bank For International Settlements moves towards Basel 3 bail-ins.

Recently, 63 countries signed on to Basel 3 which enforces bail-in regimes worldwide as banks steal your money to pay off their debts. All the banks have is debt, so that's everything.

The FDIC is not only underfunded, but bankrupt. Your money will not be given back unless in the way of digital credits (like social credit scores) attached to a CBDC.

As inflation skyrockets and we witness the controlled demolition of the financial system to bring in a new technocratic system of governance, hundreds of millions of people are at risk of losing everything by trusting their money to the banks in the form of fiat currency. In the new digital age, it'll be used against you to force you into total compliance and serfdom.





It's incredibly important to insure your wealth OUTSIDE of the system utilizing gold, silver and perhaps privacy coins. In our opinion, not financial advice. Isn't it obvious though?





