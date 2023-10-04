Brutal scenes from Verbovo - A Russian Thermobaric Warhead Armed FPV Drone Devastates a Group of Infantry

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brutal scenes from Verbovo.
A thermobaric warhead armed FPV drone devastates a group of infantry and a Ukrainian bunker.
Additionally, two Ukrainian BMPs, along with a multitude of pickup trucks, were obliterated.
The 22nd Special Forces Brigade and the Airborne Troops continue to add to the graveyard of western equipment and the best Ukrainian brigades.