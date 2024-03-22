BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
First Minutes Caught on video by an Eyewitness at Moscow Attack at Crocus City Hall Shopping Center
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
259 views • 03/22/2024

First minutes caught on video by an eyewitness.

❗️Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation: all mass and entertainment events in federal cultural institutions are canceled for the coming days.

❗️ Alexander Vucic said that the US and British intelligence services were aware of the terrorist attacks being prepared in Moscow

“On March 7, the American embassy called on its citizens not to visit the shopping center. Then the British and someone else did the same. This means that their intelligence services intercepted certain negotiations, received information and knew that something would happen,” he said on the TV channel Prva.

adding... The US Embassy is (says) shocked by the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall, expresses condolences to the Russian people - diplomatic mission



