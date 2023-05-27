BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved.

18+++ Ukraine Company Commander Frags His Boss! (Battalion Commander)
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
1210 views • 05/27/2023

"That's what just happened in our unit.The battalion commander was fucked up.Our company officer,Yegor,killed the battalion commander Anatolyevich with a shot to the head.Yes,everything...everything... They wanted us to become cannon fodder, and Yegor stood for us . It's a corporal(company officer)! Yegor decided everything for us."

🇺🇦🏴‍☠️💥💀Video of supposedly AFU officer being shot by his own people

One of the commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot the battalion commander because he wanted to send soldiers to become cannon fodder.

Approximate translation: “This just happened in our unit.The commander was fucked up. Yegor,company leader killed Commander Anatolyich. He simply shot him in the head. They wanted us to go on attack and become cannon fodder, and Yegor solved everything. It's a corporal! The guy took care of everything for us.”

P.S. Where and when video was taken it is unknown and unclear,if we find more we will inform you

Mirrored - December1991

afubattalion commanderanatolyevichfragged
