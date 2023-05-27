18+++ Ukraine Company Commander Frags His Boss! (Battalion Commander)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"That's what just happened in our unit.The battalion commander was fucked up.Our company officer,Yegor,killed the battalion commander Anatolyevich with a shot to the head.Yes,everything...everything... They wanted us to become cannon fodder, and Yegor stood for us . It's a corporal(company officer)! Yegor decided everything for us."
🇺🇦🏴☠️💥💀Video of supposedly AFU officer being shot by his own people
One of the commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot the battalion commander because he wanted to send soldiers to become cannon fodder.
Approximate translation: “This just happened in our unit.The commander was fucked up. Yegor,company leader killed Commander Anatolyich. He simply shot him in the head. They wanted us to go on attack and become cannon fodder, and Yegor solved everything. It's a corporal! The guy took care of everything for us.”
P.S. Where and when video was taken it is unknown and unclear,if we find more we will inform you
Mirrored - December1991