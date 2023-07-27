Grammy winning singer destroyed by VAXX poison injections

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The proof that she was injected with the poison is her ICU stay with lungs full of blood clots and a new heart problem.
Grammy award-winning singer Tori Kelly is being treated for blood clots after passing out at a restaurant in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday night.
