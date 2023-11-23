Quo Vadis





Nov 23, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Eduardo Ferreira for November 12, 2023





Please like, comment and subscribe to assist my channel in reaching a wider audience,





Thank you!





Our Lady's message to Eduardo Ferreira on November 12, 2023 follows here:





Peace. My children, I invite you once more to pray for your families.





Little children, place your affection and your trust in me.





My children, I am here and I wish to help you.





Trust in your mother the Mystical Rose, Queen of Peace.





I am here to distribute the graces that are the most necessary for the soul of each person, but you ask me precisely for what is most useful for you, which most often means material and insignificant things.





I am here to help you. I, your Mother, counsel you to ask for the gift of love.





With this gift you will have the grace of forgiveness and charity.





Little children, do not forget: if you are faithful to my messages, you will come closer to my Heart.





I wish to be the guardian of your hearts and your families.





With love I bless you.





The following Message from Our Lady Rosa Mystic for October 13, 2023.





Dear children, peace!





On this day, I make an invitation: open your hearts to My Maternal Love.





My children, do not lose heart.





Do not stop praying, no matter how great your difficulties are.





Have a meek and humble heart…





I’m seeing many crying out for justice, but I speak to you as a mother: be merciful!





Live my messages already left here with so much affection.





I am the Mystical Rose Queen of Peace.





With love, I bless you.





The following Message comes from Our Lady of the Mystical Rose to Eduardo for October 12, 2023.





My children, peace!





Today, I invite you to pray for peace!





The world is in darkness and peace is threatened.





You need to pray with your heart.





Human beings are moving further and further away from God and seeking their own destruction.





You, my children, need to be intimate with God through prayer.





— Seeking God through prayer.





— Seek God as long as you can.





— Pray, pray, pray!





With love, I bless you.





On February 12, 1988 he had his first vision of the Virgin, seeing her as if in a rose-filled grotto, holding a snake with her foot.





Starting in February 1997 and still continuing, the apparitions to Eduardo Ferreira have been taking place regularly on the 12th of each month as well as occasionally on other dates.





Mary appears in these apparitions as “Rosa Mystica”, a title under which she appeared to nurse Pierina Gilli in Montichiari-Fontanelle in 1947.





The principal themes of the messages to Eduardo Ferreira, more than 8000 to date, are convergent with the majority of other serious contemporary prophetic sources.





This page celebrates: Everything Catholic, Saints, Sacraments, Prayer, Medjugorje and Catholic Culture.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vp2By8wbrtk