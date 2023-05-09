X22 REPORT Ep. 3064b - The [DS] Corrupt System Is Being Exposed, Focus Now Shifts To [HRC] & [Renegade]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3064b - May 8, 2023
The [DS] Corrupt System Is Being Exposed, Focus Now Shifts To [HRC] & [Renegade]
The [DS] corrupt system is being exposed. Biden is on his way out and they are going to use him to push every agenda they have, it doesn't matter what the optics looks like because once he is taken out by the 25 amendment they will say he wasn't aware of what he was doing. The focus will then shift to Obama and HRC.
The information is being dripped out to the public in a way they see all the cast of character and how their treasonous crimes are interconnected. Justice is coming.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 73% 4 LIFE!
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above^^