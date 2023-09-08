© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MAUI, CHINA & THE DISTRICT OF TREASON — Major Jeffrey Prather
https://www.sgtreport.com/2023/09/maui-china-the-district-of-treason-major-jeffrey-prather/
https://rumble.com/v3fi5js-maui-china-and-the-district-of-treason-major-jeffrey-prather.html
Major Jeffrey Prather (ret.) is now the intelligence officer for we the people and he returns to SGT Report with breaking news about China, Maui DEWs and the district of TREASON known as Washington, DC. Thanks for tuning in friends.
