Créditos ao canal Psynergy, Fev. 11, 2024.
Pleading with the SSP operators for the final time : https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.A058A993-ED41-4084-AE3C-8B14D1F0633E:c
The Signal Path : https://www.youtube.com/@Thesignalpath
Operadores do Programa Espacial Secreto (SSP operators) - 20 and Back Secret Space Program | The Brohio Podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/episode/20-and-back-secret-space-program--27721640
Lista da série SSP:
332) SSP - Skyborg e Starlink, Telepatia Artificial e Grelha Global de Informação : https://www.brighteon.com/watch/805231c4-f967-4fb3-9e4f-bdcad5eb9da8?index=33
333) SSP - Inteligência Artificial, OMS e bio-monitoração e WBAN : https://www.brighteon.com/watch/805231c4-f967-4fb3-9e4f-bdcad5eb9da8?index=34
334) SSP - Ida para Marte, convergência biodigital, e eliminação por pressão num botão : https://www.brighteon.com/watch/805231c4-f967-4fb3-9e4f-bdcad5eb9da8?index=35
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal