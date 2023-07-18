Crimean Bridge Attacked Due to NATO's Failure in Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukraine, like the US military, always attacks civilians instead of focusing on military targets. Since 2014, innocent civilians in Ukraine, women, children and the elderly have been murdered. These atrocities were never mentioned by the rich impish US press. Now, after NATO's failed counteroffensive, like the last gasp of a serial killer, they strike at innocent people again hoping to wreak havoc. Their days are numbered.