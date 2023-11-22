'Everybody knows' President Biden is not 'up to the job'

Sky News host Liz Storer says everybody worldwide knows US President Joe Biden is "not up to the job". Mr Storer assessed vision of some of President Biden's recent blunders. "He belongs in a retiree home," Ms Storer told Sky News Australia. "Sometimes you oscillate between feeling sorry for the guy and just outrage that the Democrats have done this to the country." Ms Storer said, "absolutely everybody knows now, worldwide, this guy's not up to the job".







Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:

https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html



