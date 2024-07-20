Brumate Juggernaut Temperature Retention Test: 30 Minutes at 114F (45.5C)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
So I bought a couple of new Brumate products. This time we see how well their 24/25oz Juggernaut Bomber Can size coozie retains its thermal mass. In the sweltering summer temps of Phoenix Az. Starting at 114f (45.5C) at the start and finishing at 112(44.4C) after 30 minutes.
Thanks for watching.
Be the Big 3 Folks
Skal!
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
