Yes...Vaccines Are Poison! Proven!
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
276 views • 7 months ago

The proof has been revealed!


In this episode, I reveal disturbing findings about vaccines and their potential link to various health problems. From the stonewalled studies by the CDC to Robert F. Kennedy's lawsuit demanding transparency, we dive deep into the hidden data and the alarming outcomes of vaccinated versus unvaccinated children. This isn't just another health episode; it's a critical exposé on what may be contributing to the rise of chronic diseases and neurological disorders in our children. Tune in as we dissect official reports, review unpublished studies, and discuss the dangerous chemicals present in vaccines. Don't forget to question what you're told and always do your own research.


https://childrenshealthdefense.org/child-health-topics/exposing-truth/fully-vaccinated-vs-unvaccinated/



00:00 Introduction and Shocking Revelation


01:19 CDC's Evasive Tactics and Legal Battles


03:02 Unveiling the Hidden Data


05:38 Health Risks and Statistical Evidence


07:20 Mercury in Vaccines: A Deep Dive


09:07 The Broader Impact of Vaccination


11:02 Specific Vaccine Risks and Outcomes


15:13 Thimerosal and Its Controversies


20:38 Historical Context and Final Thoughts


22:33 Historical Disease Trends


22:55 Vaccination Effectiveness Questioned


23:43 Health Issues Linked to Vaccinations


25:13 Legal and Regulatory Concerns


27:42 Harmful Vaccine Ingredients


35:16 Alternative Health Recommendations


37:35 Final Thoughts and Warnings

vaccinesvaccine ingredientsthimerosalvaccine safetyvaccine researchhealth awarenessvaccine side effectschildrens health defenserobert f kennedyethyl mercurycdc lawsuitcdc studyvaccine controversyautism risks
