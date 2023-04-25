BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How "Crypto-Maoists" in Higher Ed Are Brainwashing Students - and How to Stop it
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • 04/25/2023

Institutions of higher education are using highly sophisticated forms of psychological manipulation and brainwashing to enlist students into a revolution, university professor and former military-intelligence officer Dr. Stanley Ridgley explains in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman.In this fascinating conversation, Dr. Ridgley, who wrote the new book Brutal Minds, explains how exactly "crypto-Maoists" influenced by Paulo Freire and Herbert Marcuse are using colleges and universities to weaponize young people. This is the "long march through the institutions," he said, noting that educational administrators, offices of "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion" (DEI) and education colleges are key centers of this operation. But more importantly, Dr. Ridgley offers valuable insights into how to stop this.

His book and website: https://brutalminds.com

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
collegesocialistscommunistsuniversitydei
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy