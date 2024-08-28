© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Deep State’s Step-By-Step Plan To End Free Speech
* Mike Benz joins Tucker to discuss Mark Zuckerberg’s confession about Big Tech censorship, the arrest of Pavel Durov, and how to save free speech.
* Was the [Bidan] regime involved in the arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov?
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 28 August 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-mike-benz-2 https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1828918312069128268