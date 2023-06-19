© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘The Best Hope’ We Have Against Spike Proteins, as Shared By Dr. Peter McCullough:
1. Nattokinase dissolves the spike protein on the surface of the COVID virus when it’s alive.
2. Nattokinase goes freely inside cells and dissolves resident spike proteins.
20230618，彼得-麦卡洛博士分享的我们对抗刺突蛋白的 "最大希望"：
1. 纳豆激酶可以在COVID病毒活着的时候溶解其表面的刺突蛋白。
2. 纳豆激酶在细胞内自由活动，并溶解内部的刺突蛋白。