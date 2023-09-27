Tom Renz | mRNA Vaccines - the New STD

Let’s talk about sex. There’s a new headline and despite that it’s old news it’s still shocking people. The topic being the transmission of these vaccines through sexual contact. Going back to early 2021 we knew that shedding was a real thing. mRNA or modRNA they can shed, and they shed through a number of different mechanisms. This isn’t necessarily as simple as it sounds, it’s not like you get the vaccine and suddenly the next day you are shedding all over, it varies a lot based on a lot of different factors.



We know for example that when the vaccines came out they put them out in a bunch of different doses and it was just a shot in the dark as to what dosage you got. They were experimenting on the population of the world, that’s what they did, that’s what they are doing, and that’s what continues to this day. If you got a higher dosage of the vaccine you had higher spike proteins in your body and you shed more, lower you shed less. Pfizer in their early documents referenced the danger to pregnant women, skin to skin contact and just being in close proximity to someone who’s vaccinated.



They knew about the shedding and they are still trying to cover that up, nobody’s talking about the shedding. When you talk about the shedding you have to understand that skin to skin contact and exhaling are one thing, sex is a different thing. An STD means that biological material from an infected person gets into another person through sex. When you have sex with someone even with protection there’s a certain amount of stuff that goes back and forth, that’s just the nature of sex. When you talk about the biological material that is exchanged during sex, the spike protein is a piece of a virus, it’s even smaller than a virus, there’s no question that if that’s in your system it’s going to transmit.



