AUSTRALIAN SENATOR, ALEX ANTIC WARNS AUSTRALIANS AND THE REST OF THE WORLD ~ including CANADA
Laska in the Great White North
Laska in the Great White North
439 views • 07/01/2023

Canada, Scotland, & many other Countries

Digital Dystopia

Country, City

Fill in the blank ____________

Digital surveillance precincts, so called smart city’s programs being rolled out across the country.

Invasive technology such as;

Facial recognition, cameras, license plate readers, smart lights, smart polls, smart cars, smart neighborhoods, smart homes, smart appliances, all connected to wireless networks in communicating with each other.

What is wrong with that? Let me tell you.

Alex Hammer

July 1st, 2023.

OH MY GOD

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/9A901NwoM8Pr/AUSTRA


