BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Sabrina Wallace Q&A (WBAN & IoBnT EM Warefare) w/ D Booma San June 29th, 2025
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
222 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
87 views • 2 months ago

https://odysee.com/@DMindofBoomaSan:6/Sabrina-Wallace-Q-A-w_-D-Booma-San-June-29th_-2025-_-5_30pm-CT-_-6_30-ET:f?r=2D9qZjxSes9WznKApwYBgmapyT7yZ7Sy

.

Sabrina on X:

https://x.com/psinergy_SDW


Sabrina on Rumble:

https://rumble.com/user/Psinergy?e9s=src_v1_sa


Links Cited:


Incubus – Love in a time of surveillance | Incubus:

https://youtu.be/sEAqLf8-_Es?si=WVF2M5L3sL92CsX0


Taxonomy of Systemic Review of Bio Cyber Interface Technologies and Security Issues:

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Taxonomy-of-Systematic-Review-of-Bio-Cyber-Interface-Technologies-and-Security-Issues-in_fig2_353037619


The Cyber Kill Chain | Lockheed Martin:

https://www.lockheedmartin.com/en-us/capabilities/cyber/cyber-kill-chain.html


The IEEE 1906.1 Standard: Nanocommunications as a new source of data:

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/8247001


Man-in-the-middle attack | Wiki:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Man-in-the-middle_attack


Biofield | Wiki:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biofield


Biofield Physiology: A Framework for an Emerging Discipline | NIH:

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654783/


CPS PWG Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) Framework Release 1.0 | NIST:

https://pages.nist.gov/cpspwg/


Chapter Nine – The human body: A digital twin of the cyber physical systems | Science Direct:

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0065245819300476


Nanotubes assemble! Rice University introduces Teslaphoresis 2016 | Nonvaxer420 on Rumble:

https://rumble.com/v54w4sd-nanotubes-assemble-rice-university-introduces-teslaphoresis-2016.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


FGOR: Flow-Guided Opportunistic Routing for Intrabody Nanonetworks | IEEE Internet of Things Journal:

https://unlab.tech/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/FGOR_Flow-Guided_Opportunistic_Routing_for_Intrabody_Nanonetworks.pdf


Intra-body communications for nervous system applications: Current technologies and future directions | Science Direct:

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639#fig5


S.394 – GENIUS Act of 2025 | Congress.gov:

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/senate-bill/394/cosponsors


Blockchain-enabled-WBAN-architecture | Research Gate:

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Blockchain-enabled-WBAN-architecture_fig2_342545417


Using the Earth’s atmosphere as a global sensor shows promise | DARPA:

https://www.darpa.mil/news/2025/atmosense-shows-promise


Defense Clandestine Service | Wiki:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Defense_Clandestine_Service


Surveillance, Collection, and Operations Support | IWTSD:

https://www.cttso.gov/Subgroups/SCOS.html

Keywords
trump20242030covid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy