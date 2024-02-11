Paris hit with Massive Protest Against Immigration Bill from Palestine Supporters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Crowds of demonstrators took to the streets of Paris to protest against the French government's immigration bill and to express their support for Gaza. Paris hit with massive protest against immigration bill.