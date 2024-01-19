‘Unfit for service’: Biden’s verbal and physical ‘stumbles’ the subject of ‘comedy and concern’

Sky News Australia host Piers Morgan says US President Joe Biden looks “increasingly unfit for service”. “And, with the President’s invisible decline, his re-election campaign is, well, transitioning – you might say its pronouns are changing before our very eyes,” he said. “The two most important women in President Biden’s life have been sent out to jumpstart the 2024 race.” Mr Morgan said, “wildly unpopular” US Vice President Kamala Harris claimed on The View that the 2024 presidential election is going to be a choice between respecting democracy and competence versus “chaos”. “The Vice President is right – competence is crucially important, but her own boss has trouble getting up the stairs and can’t seem to find a way off a stage; his frequent verbal and physical stumbles are the subject of both comedy and concern.”







