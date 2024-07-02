© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did you know July is dedicated to the Precious Blood of Jesus?
On this episode of Mother Miriam Live, Mother Miriam heralds the beginning of the month of July, which is dedicated to the Precious Blood of our Lord Jesus Christ.
https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/did-you-know-july-is-dedicated-to-the-precious-blood-of-jesus/?