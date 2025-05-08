Why the UK is now one of the worst places to live, in under a minute

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Taxes are so high they take most of your money from you. Up to 45% income tax... 20% VAT on everything you buy... council tax, road tax, stamp duty. The list goes on."
"The town centres are run-down sh*tholes, full of crime. Stabbings on every corner."
"The cost of living is so high, it costs most people's hourly wage just to buy a coffee and a sandwich."
"You own nothing, and you work your whole life as a slave for the system."
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
