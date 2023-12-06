The Invasion of California is On

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden and Newsom have paved the way for the overthrow of the United States. They are guilty. Those who supported them must be held to account and must never again be entrusted with the (delegated) authority to lead. We are at war. We the People have been betrayed.
One example of a communist Chinese waypoint/safehouse on the way to California. This invasion prep: https://twitter.com/realmuckraker/status/1731861221794599123 Massive group of military-age males from communist China invade California: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/12/biden-border-crisis-massive-group-military-age-men/ Oh Sh*t, the invasion is happening right now: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7nrUDw7ByiM Breaking - Mobs of Chinese Men Invade California: https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-mobs-of-chinese-men-invade-california/ Fatal Miscalculation that will lead to the use of tactical nukes (in my opinion): https://warnews247.gr/moiraia-apofasi-to-nato-epivallei-naftiko-apokleismo-se-finlandiko-kolpo-kaliningkrant-stin-valtiki-70-000-natoikoi-stratiotes-gyro-apo-ton-rosiko-thylaka/