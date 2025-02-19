BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Oral Health & Chronic Disease - The Truth About Common Dental Procedures with Dr. Blanche Grube – Part 1
Hotze Health
Hotze HealthCheckmark Icon
110 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
77 views • 6 months ago

Could the key to chronic illness be hiding in your mouth? Discover how common dental procedures like root canals and mercury amalgams can seed the bloodstream with dangerous bacteria and toxins, potentially contributing to conditions such as heart disease and even certain cancers. Learn why brushing and flossing aren’t the only answers; healthy dietary choices and avoiding harmful materials in your mouth are crucial steps toward safeguarding your health.

Join Dr. Hotze, and his special guest, Dr. Blanche Grube, a biological dentist and protégé of the renowned Dr. Hal Huggins to uncover the surprising ways your oral health can affect your entire body. Dr. Grube explains some of the hidden risks that both dentists and physicians often overlook as major causes of chronic inflammation. Equipped with her clinical experience and research-backed insights, she offers guidance on how to select safer, more holistic approaches to maintaining strong teeth and a healthier body overall.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

Keywords
healthoral healthdental healthchronic diseasedr steven hotzewellness revolution
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy