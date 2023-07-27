RFK Jr: Hydroxychloroquine & Ivermectin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HCQ & IVM
* Bobby Kennedy: you don’t know about those studies because the press is not reporting them.
* Almost 100 controlled Ivermectin studies — and over 400 controlled Hydroxychloroquine studies — have shown significant improvements in ’rona patients.
* These compounds (and others like Quercetin & EGCg) function as Zinc ionophores; and knock out common viruses that use the same [RdRp] enzyme for replication.
Hannity Town Hall With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. | Fox News (25 July 2023)