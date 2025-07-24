Clashes between Thai and Cambodian forces, increase in artillery fire & sustained exchanges across contested border sectors

Footage by Khmer locals showing units of the Royal Cambodian Army using MLRS to strike Thai Army positions along the Ta Muen Thom sanctuary area,

The escalating intensity of clashes between Thai and Cambodian forces, with a marked increase in artillery fire and sustained exchanges across contested border sectors.

⚡️The strike of the Cambodian "Grad" hit a gas station with a store in Thailand, two people died, many were injured, including schoolchildren — media

More:

Cambodia Downgrades Diplomatic Ties with Thailand to Lowest Level, Recalls All Diplomats, Urges Thailand to Do Likewise

➡️ Fresh News, a Cambodian news agency, reported that after Thai authorities announced a downgrade of diplomatic relations with Cambodia, recalling the Thai Ambassador to Cambodia and expelling the Cambodian Ambassador from Thailand on Wednesday, in retaliation, the Cambodian government has decided to downgrade diplomatic relations with Thailand to the lowest level, maintaining only the Second Charge d’Affaires.

➡️ It has also ordered all Cambodian diplomatic staff stationed at the Cambodian Embassy in Bangkok to return to Cambodia, while the Thai Embassy in Phnom Penh must do the same.

➡️ Cambodia stated that this action came after Thailand recalled its ambassador and expelled the Cambodian ambassador from the country, citing unclear and baseless reasons regarding the landmine incident.

Thailand's baseless accusations are seen as an attempt to shift blame onto Cambodia, making Thailand's diplomatic actions appear unreasonable and demonstrating a lack of willingness to resolve disputes through negotiation, opting instead for confrontation.

➡️ Reporters noted that the Second Charge d’Affaires is a specific diplomatic position used to downgrade diplomatic relations to the lowest level, meaning there is no ambassador or minister-counselor stationed in that country, and the embassy is instead managed by the lowest-ranking official.

🔗 @KhaosodEnglish (https://x.com/i/status/1948198171110424956?mx=2)