Scenes from the Yelizovo Airport on the Kamchatka Peninsula as the 8.7-magnitude earthquake occurred.
Adding:
Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky Airport is operating normally after the earthquake, the press service reported.
The runway is in satisfactory condition, no damage has been detected.
During the earthquake, one person was injured and received medical assistance, the airport press service noted.