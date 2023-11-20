Rep. James Comer | Biden Crime Family Congressional Investigation, Subpeona updates

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep. James Comer: 🚨The White House is withholding over 82,000 pages of Joe Biden's pseudonym emails, refuses to provide proof that Joe loaned his brother money, and now seeks to block the Bidens and former staff from testifying before Congress.
Buyden's pledge to be transparent was just hot air.
@RepJamesComer
https://x.com/RepJamesComer/status/1726616236555927871?s=20