READING THE SCRIPTURE PSALM 98
CONNECTING TO CHRIST
CONNECTING TO CHRIST
1 view • 02/11/2023

READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 98

1 <A Psalm.> Oh, sing to the LORD a new song! For He has done marvelous things; His right hand and His holy arm have gained Him the victory.

2 The LORD has made known His salvation; His righteousness He has revealed in the sight of the nations.

3 He has remembered His mercy and His faithfulness to the house of Israel; All the ends of the earth have seen the salvation of our God.

4 Shout joyfully to the LORD, all the earth; Break forth in song, rejoice, and sing praises.

5 Sing to the LORD with the harp, With the harp and the sound of a psalm,

6 With trumpets and the sound of a horn; Shout joyfully before the LORD, the King.

7 Let the sea roar, and all its fullness, The world and those who dwell in it;

8 Let the rivers clap their hands; Let the hills be joyful together

9 before the LORD, For He is coming to judge the earth. With righteousness He shall judge the world, And the peoples with equity.

(Ps. 98:1-9 NKJ)

Keywords
biblechristianscripture reading
