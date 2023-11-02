Liberals on the Street Angry about even Discussing Mass Immigration

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This was one year before COVID when we had other things to be concerned about. This is another dynamic on the street video with The Brian Ruhe Show from Feb. 2, 2019.
At 2:30 there is a very insulting jerk who absolutely cannot accept anyone objecting to mass immigration.
Listen to the brainwashed, morally self righteous young white liberal man at 5:45 insulting my parents for having me, because I question mass immigration!
8:15 – 24:50 – A great conversation is an openly leftist Mexican young man who denies there is any attack on white people in white countries. He just blames the rich who don’t pay taxes.
