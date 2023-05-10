RISE OF THE MACHINES | Del Bigtree, the Highwire

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
RISE OF THE MACHINES
Del Bigtree: The debate surrounding artificial intelligence has taken a turn for the worse as the Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton and Elon Musk urgently warn that out of control development of AI has the potential to end humanity. Jefferey Jaxen and Del get into this terrifying topic.
#AI #ElonMusk #BillGates
https://rumble.com/v2mq5rw-rise-of-the-machines.html