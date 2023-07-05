05.07.23 Gas Station Grabs: Ommegang Gnommegang Belgian Style Blonde Ale 5.0/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a really nice brew. To be fair I love me soe Belgians. This is a lighter version of a classic. Well balanced and smooth without the full flavor of a traditional Belgian this is still a delicious beer. Not overly sweet with a full mouth feel and a silky smooth profile this is a knockout. Well worth a look and an nteresting primer to the wonderful world of Belgians.Thanks for coming by and spending some time with us.
Big 3 folks!
Skal
E.
