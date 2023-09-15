5G KILL SWITCH ACTIVATED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What many of us have said for years, myself included, has now been confirmed. 5G has the power to release a reaction with the GO compounds released by the VX. Mike Adams, The Heath Ranger, Brighteon Broadcast News with help from Children's Health Defense has now confirmed this.
Links:
Mike Adam's Podcast 9/14/23 - https://healthrangerreport.com/brighteon-broadcast-news-sep-14-2023-shocking-science-paper-explains-how-5g-cell-signals-can-unleash-kill-vector-payloads-in-the-human-body
Natural News - https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-09-14-remote-kill-science-paper-reveals-cell-phone-signals-release-biological-payloads-graphene-oxide.html
Children's Health Defense - https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/5g-emf-radiofrequency-radiation-health-risks-exposure-humans-cola/
MaterialsToday Chemistry - https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2468519422002166