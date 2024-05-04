ISRAEL TORTURED THIS DOCTOR TO DEATH - His Harrowing Last Story by Al-Shifa orthopedic Doctor Adnan al-Borsh (in this video) Killed Thursday

ISRAEL TORTURES DOCTOR TO DEATH - Listen to harrowing last story by Al-Shifa orthopedic doctor Adnan al-Borsh (in video above) killed (May 2nd) in Israeli concentration detention camp after four months in IDF torture-ridden captivity.

In above interview, al-Borsh gives HEARTBREAKING account of fellow colleagues' death amidst genocide of thousands, including one fellow doctor whose entire family in home crushed to death from IDF bombing minutes after he walked in - al-Borsh here is unaware that he would face a WORSE fate soon.

Mass unmarked graves (https://t.me/IntelRepublic/36555) were uncovered in courtyards of hospitals last month where not only doctors, but also CHILDREN were ziptied, tortured, and BURIED alive by Israeli army.

Adding... Meanwhile, Donald Trump, in an interview with Time magazine, officially stated that he no longer believes in a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

In addition, Trump hints that he will support Israel in the event of a war with Israel, and also praises Minister Benny Gantz, whom many see as Netanyahu’s successor.