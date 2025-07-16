Special Report: The Life, Death, and Controversies of Pastor John MacArthur

Special Report: What kind of legacy will mega pastor John MacArthur leave after his passing at 86 years old on July 14, 2025? Millions around the world have loved MacArthur, yet his ministry has been fraught with controversies, including claims of plagiarism, lying about his connections to the death of MLK Jr, but it's his lavish lifestyle and cover-up of many abuse victims that will probably taint his memory the most. Macarthur billed himself as an anti-prosperity preacher going after the likes of Benny Hinn, while he himself owned three homes and took home a massive salary. Then there are the multitude of claims that his Grace Community Church covered for abusers and told women to stay with abusive partners. Who was John MacArthur, and does he deserve a hero's send-off or a villain's reproach? What happens when our heroes are not who they say they are? Do we throw away good teaching? How do we navigate the rise and fall of large ministries? Let's discuss The Untouchable John MacArthur. Read More:

