Biden Admin Wants to Bring Gazan Refugees to USA -- Europe Was WARNED -- NO!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
United Arab Emirates, warned Europe about the risk of taking refugees from Muslim countries, and not to do so for political expediency and correctness. Now the Biden administration wants to bring Palestinian refugees to the United States. Absolutely not, slammed that door shut. Can we not learn from the mistakes of others?
#refugees #biden #israel #middleeast #islam