Biden Admin Wants to Bring Gazan Refugees to USA -- Europe Was WARNED -- NO!
20 views • 12 months ago

United Arab Emirates, warned Europe about the risk of taking refugees from Muslim countries, and not to do so for political expediency and correctness. Now the Biden administration wants to bring Palestinian refugees to the United States. Absolutely not, slammed that door shut. Can we not learn from the mistakes of others? #refugees #biden #israel #middleeast #islam

Keywords
israelpalestinebritainlondonsyriagazahamassupportmohammedgaza stripemiratesuaefanaticismhamas propagandamuslims in europewarning to europemuslims in londondanish cartoonistimages of mohammed
