Death toll in Train Collision in India Rises to 288 and more than 900 insured, on June 2, 2023
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
0
Download MP3
124 views • 06/03/2023

Death toll in train collision in India rises to 288

The collision occurred on Friday, June 2, near the city of Balasore in India.

Many passengers can remain under the overturned train. More than 900 people were injured.

The crash occurred when several cars of a Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express train derailed and collided with a second passenger train, according to a statement by South Eastern Railway. Local officials said the tangle ultimately involved a third train carrying goods.

Keywords
