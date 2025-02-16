Ban Biological Weapons Now

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Governments, international organizations, and individuals must unite to demand the immediate destruction of all existing biowarfare stockpiles. A comprehensive treaty should be negotiated to outlaw the development, production, and trade of biological weapons forever. Enhance global law enforcement agencies' capabilities to investigate and prosecute individuals or organizations involved in illicit biolab activities. Encourage international cooperation and unity in the face of biowarfare threats, recognizing that a collective response is essential for preventing their spread. We CAN work towards eradicating biological weapons and creating a safer, more secure world for everyone.