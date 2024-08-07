Crowdstrike is Linked to Everything

The full video can be found here:

bitchute.com/video/kBAibBbnbuaN



From this Channel:

bitchute.com/channel/798c5EmZsQP3



2024 Sequence of Events:

June 27th -Debate

July 13th -Assassination Attempt

July 19th -CrowdStrike Outage

July 21st -Biden Withdraws

July 22nd -House Oversight on Assassination Attempt

July 23rd -Cheatle resignation



The motive behind the assassination attempt, was very simply, polarization. This indignation of the right will be matched later, by the indignation of the left, when The President and his Vice President are assassinated, probably between October 30, and November 4. This will probably be carried out by a Secret Service Agent. It will probably involve a bomb. They will take a video camera into his house and show the American people that he had a swastika, cross, and pictures of Trump, Alex, Putin. And so, this is "The Day The Music Died", this is 'the day that Democracy died'.

