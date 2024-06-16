BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Indestructible
Penny Vindicator
Penny Vindicator
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • 11 months ago

Disturbed -Indestructible
Video done on/around ‎April ‎3, ‎2009

Another mission, the powers have called me away, Another time to carry the colors again, My motivation, an oath I've sworn to defend, To win the honor of coming back home again, No explanation will matter after we begin, Unlock the dark destroyer that's buried within, My true vocation, and now my unfortunate friend, You will discover a war you're unable to win

I'll have you know, That I've become, Indestructible, Determination that is incorruptible, From the other side, a terror to behold, Annihilation will be unavoidable, Every broken enemy will know, That their opponent had to be invincible, Take a last look around while you're alive, I'm an indestructible

Master of war

Another reason, another cause for me to fight, Another fuse uncovered, now for me to light, My dedication to all that I've sworn to protect, I carry out my orders without a regret, My declaration, embedded deep under my skin, A permanent reminder of how it began, No hesitation when I am commanded to strike, You need to know that you're in for the fight of your life, You will be shown, How I've become, Indestructible, Determination that is incorruptible, From the other side, a terror to behold, Annihilation will be unavoidable, Every broken enemy will know, That their opponent had to be invincible, Take a last look around while you're alive, I'm an indestructible

Master of war

I'm, Indestructible, Determination that is incorruptible, From the other side, a terror to behold, Annihilation will be unavoidable, Every broken enemy will know, That their opponent had to be invincible, Take a last look around while you're alive, I am indestructible, Indestructible, Indestructible, Determination that is incorruptible, From the other side, a terror to behold, Annihilation will be unavoidable, Every broken enemy will know, That their opponent had to be invincible, Take a last look around while you're alive, I'm an indestructible

Master of war

Keywords
declarationannihilationoathhonordeterminationbeholdgritunavoidableincorruptibleindestructibleinvincibleinavoidablemaster of war
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy