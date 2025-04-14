🏆 JD Vance DROPS & Fumbles, Ohio State's Collage Football Trophy 🏈🤣

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🏆 WATCH: JD Vance DROPS Ohio State's Collage Football trophy
The fumble occurred during the Ohio State football team's visit to the White House, causing the crowd to laugh.
"I didn’t want anyone after Ohio State to get the trophy so I decided to break it," vice president commented the incident on X.