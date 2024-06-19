Vladimir Putin Arrived in Hanoi, Vietnam, after leaving North Korea

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vladimir Putin has arrived in Hanoi, Vietnam for a state visit.
Adding:
US approves US$360 million arms sale to Taiwan for missiles, drones
The US State Department has approved the possible sale of drones and missiles for an estimated US$360 million to Taiwan, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said.
and:
NATO is concerned that Russia may assist in the development of North Korea's nuclear and missile programs following Putin's visit to Pyongyang, stated the alliance's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.