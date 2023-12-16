Incredible Stories
Dec 15, 2023
It was an exciting day at the Amboseli National Park in Kenya. One of their female African elephants was getting ready to give birth. It took a long time for Paru to get ready for this day. The elephant already had a successful birth and her daughter was now old enough for her mom to have another baby elephant. For 22 months they all waited and now the time had come. They just wanted this baby elephant to be healthy. The previous year they lost 10 babies because of a drought. The elephant gave birth and cried for hours. Staff screamed when they saw her offspring.
Sources: https://pastebin.com/
Music: Bensounds/Youtube Library
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=13SZ7fL-Mpo
