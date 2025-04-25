Easter Sunday

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Enjoy famous classical art from through the ages that illustrate what is written in scriptures as the Easter story is told. This Sunday service tells of Jesus' last days during Holy Week, the resurrection, and shares many of his words at his last Passover supper.
At the end, before communion, are we given a sign of the living presence of the the Spirit of truth whom He sends to prepare a way for his coming?
Watch and see.