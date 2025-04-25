BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Easter Sunday
Aka SpiritualMessengers of God
Aka SpiritualMessengers of God
5 views • 4 months ago

Enjoy famous classical art from through the ages that illustrate what is written in scriptures as the Easter story is told. This Sunday service tells of Jesus' last days during Holy Week, the resurrection, and shares many of his words at his last Passover supper. 

At the end, before communion, are we given a sign of the living presence of the the Spirit of truth whom He sends to prepare a way for his coming? 

Watch and see.

holy spiriteasterjesusresurrectionsecond comingadvocatespirit of truthsunday servicespiritual messengers of god
