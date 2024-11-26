Showcasing a running parachain by Ghan Vashishtha - Polkadot Sub0 2024 - Part - 03

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ghan Vashishtha, Co-founder and CTO of Zeeve, demonstrates the post-deployment dashboard for a Parachain. Explore how to efficiently manage your Parachain's DevNet or TestNet, monitor active parachains, and navigate their dashboards. Gain insights into accessing additional details such as block height, parachain configuration, decimal values, addresses, and tokens mined, all conveniently displayed on the dashboard.