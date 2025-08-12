AAP and AMA Removed, CDC Dishonesty, Maureen McDonnell & Taryn McCracken, Millions Against Mandates - The RSB Show 8-12-25

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: AAP and AMA Removed, CDC Dishonesty, WI Vaccine Rights, Mosquito-Repelling Drug, Kalium-Iodatum, Evidence Based Medicine Critiques, Maureen McDonnell & Taryn McCracken, Millions Against Mandates, Snake Oil vs. Pharma and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/aap-and-ama-removed-cdc-dishonesty-wi-vaccine-rights-mosquito-repelling-drug-kalium-iodatum-evidence-based-medicine-critiques-maureen-mcdonnell-taryn-mccracken-millions-against-mandates-snak/