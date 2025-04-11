Hegseth announces new $5.1 billion cut in 'non-essential' DOD contracts.

Video from yesterday, 10th.

Adding:

US Space Force Colonel removed from command after criticizing JD Vance’s visit to Greenland

The email, which referred to concerns raised by Vance during his visit, stated, “The concerns of the US administration discussed by Vice President Vance (@SputnikInt) on Friday are not reflective of Pituffik Space Base.”

Colonel Kenneth Klock, commander of Space Base Delta 1, made the decision to relieve Meyers of her duties on April 10, 2025, citing a loss of confidence in her ability to lead. Colonel Shawn Lee has been assigned to take over command.

In a statement, Space Force officials emphasized that commanders are expected to adhere to the highest standards of conduct, particularly in maintaining nonpartisanship while executing their duties.